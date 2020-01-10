Andolini's Upstate Stromboli
The Upstate Stromboli is an Andolini's original with fresh mozzarella, fried buffalo chicken and fresh jalapeno.
To make the Andolini’s Upstate Stromboli at home, you’ll need:
1 14 oz. dough
1 large chicken breast (fried and sliced)
3 oz. Buffalo sauce (your favorite or one of ours in store)
7 oz. of fresh mozzarella cheese (diced)
3 slices of smoked mozzarella cheese (available at most deli counters or from us)
1 fresh jalapeño (sliced)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tablespoon of pecorino Romano cheese
Preheat your oven to 500 degrees and preheat a pizza stone in your oven, if you have one. Ideally, give the stone and oven 30 minutes to come fully to temperature before baking the stromboli.
In the meantime, fry your chicken breast. We prefer using the flour, egg, flour method. The chicken should be sliced into large strips when finished. Then, place the strips in a large bowl and toss them with your Buffalo sauce of choice.
Next, push out your dough to form a 14” pizza crust. Don't use a rolling pin - it kills the airiness of the dough. Place on a lightly oiled pan for easy transfer to the stone when it’s time to bake. Begin layering your ingredients in a line formation down the center of the dough. Start with the chicken and fresh mozzarella, add the slices of smoked mozzarella on top, and finally layer on the sliced jalapeño. Now you’re ready to fold over your crust, crimp the edges to seal, drizzle with EVOO, and slice 4 (45 degree angle) steam vents in the top. Your finished folded product should be the width of an average-sized hand (about 4-5 inches).
Transfer your Stromboli to hot stone. Bake until crust is golden brown, and the cheese is bubbly (about 10 to 12 minutes in most cases). Remove it from the oven, and top with a swirl of the remaining olive oil and a sprinkling of pecorino Romano cheese.
Slice and serve with your choice of dipping sauce. In store, we serve this one with our made in-house Gorgonzola Ranch (available for purchase).