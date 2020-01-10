Next, push out your dough to form a 14” pizza crust. Don't use a rolling pin - it kills the airiness of the dough. Place on a lightly oiled pan for easy transfer to the stone when it’s time to bake. Begin layering your ingredients in a line formation down the center of the dough. Start with the chicken and fresh mozzarella, add the slices of smoked mozzarella on top, and finally layer on the sliced jalapeño. Now you’re ready to fold over your crust, crimp the edges to seal, drizzle with EVOO, and slice 4 (45 degree angle) steam vents in the top. Your finished folded product should be the width of an average-sized hand (about 4-5 inches).