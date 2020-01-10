Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Move Through Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lines of thunderstorms producing heavy rains, damaging winds and at least one tornado made their way across eastern Oklahoma Friday. A tornado watch remains in effect through 6 p.m. Additional rain is expected.
The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles northwest of Cherokee Landing State Park near Tahlequah around 2:50 p.m.
Several tornado warnings were issued in several counties throughout the day including Muskogee, McIntosh, Haskell, LeFlore, Sequoyah, Adair, Delaware, Pittsburg, Cherokee, Delaware and Mayes counties.
Winds approaching 70 mph were reported with the squall lines. Power outages and hail damage have also been reported.
The storms dumped 2 to 4 inches over a widespread part of Green Country. State Highway 10 at Cedar Creek in Nowata County was closed due to flood damage. The same highway just east of U.S. Highway 62 in Fort Gibson was also closed by flooding.
Remember - never drive around barricades if a roadway is closed. If you see high water, turn your vehicle around.
A cold front is following the storms with chances of snow on Saturday.
