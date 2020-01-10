Cuddle Cot Gives Bereaved Parents More Time To Grieve, Owasso Woman Says
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Losing a baby is, of course, heartbreaking. An Owasso mother who has felt that pain is now donating a device that gives families more time to grieve after a stillbirth or the death of a newborn. That device gave her comfort, and now she wants to help others.
Last year in April, Kendra Brown lost her son Dylan before he was born, but she said a unique device gave her the precious extra time she needed to grieve.
"To be told you can't have but a few hours with your child is excruciating, so I think it means an unspeakable amount to the people that walk this journey," said Kendra Brown.
When Brown lost her son Dylan, she got to use a new device called a Cuddle Cot or Caring Cradle, giving her more time with him.
Grieving parents typically only get a few hours to say goodbye. But the Cuddle Cot is a cooled bassinet that allows the child to stay in the room longer, giving families more time to say goodbye.
It also gives extra time for family to visit, memorial tokens to be made, and time to make funeral arrangements without being rushed.
Kendra is now helping other parents in the same situation. With the help of the Jaxon Kade Foundation, she raised enough money to give away two Cuddle Cots - one at Bailey Medical Center and one at St. John Owasso.
"I wanted Dylan's life to mean something, his name to live on, and I think this was the perfect way for us to remember him," Brown said.
This is the 20th Cuddle Cot donated in Oklahoma with the help of the Jaxon Kade Foundation.
With each one, their goal is to comfort families and to break down what they call the stigma of infant loss.
If you'd like to help get more of these devices in the hospitals across Oklahoma, visit this link to donate and learn more.