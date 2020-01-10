News
Church Holds Fundraiser For Family Of Man Accused Of Killing Mannford Police Chief
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Members of the New Hope Baptist Church in Mannford held a fundraiser Friday to help raise money for Lisa Nealey, the wife of former police officer Mike Nealey who is accused of killing Police Chief Lucky Miller.
Organizers said with Nealey in jail the family has no income and they need help to make ends meet.
Several members of the church said they saw someone in need and came together to help the family.
"She's a real sweet person. She can use the help. That's what it's all about,” said Deanna Scott. “We're supposed to help others. Everything we get goes to her.”
So far, the volunteers have raised more than $1,200 for the family. The fundraiser will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and next weekend.