Tulsa Road Crews On Standby For Winter Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma - ODOT Said they have crews on standby for winter weather all over Oklahoma.
The City of Tulsa said all of its snow plows and salt spreaders are ready.
Crews will keep a close eye on the ground temperatures throughout the night.
"As we monitor that and it starts dropping, before it gets to freezing, and as long as it's not a great downpour, we'll start applying salt to the roads, starting with hills and overpasses. Then we'll move to the full length of the route," said Tim McCorkell, the city streets manager for Tulsa.
The city plans to call in crews around midnight to start working on roads.