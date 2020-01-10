List Of Closed Oklahoma Highways Due To Flooding
According to ODOT, the following highways are closed at the moment due to flooding:
ATOKA COUNTY
SH-131 is closed in Wardville.
HUGHES COUNTY
SH-31 is closed between Industrial Park and SH-31A near Stuart.
JOHNSTON COUNTY
SH-7 is closed is closed east of SH-99 due to damage from flooding. Detour is US-377 south to SH-22 east to SH-48A then north on SH-48.
LOVE COUNTY
SH-32 is now OPEN 1.5 miles west of I-35 in Marrietta.
McCURTAIN COUNTY
SH-63 is closed is closed between Haileyville and Black Beach Road.
OKMULGEE COUNTY
US-75A is closed between 13th St. and 15th St. in Beggs.
SH-16/2nd St. is closed between Broadway Ave. and Cherokee Ave. in Beggs.
PITTSBURG COUNTY
US-69 Business is closed between McAlester and SH-113.
SH-113 is closed is now OPEN between Canadian and Inola.
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:
NOWATA COUNTY
SH-10 is closed 4.5 miles east of US-169 at Cedar Creek due to flooding damage
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
SH-10 is closed just east US-62 in Ft. Gibson due to flooding damage
Additionally, ODOT said not to drive around barricades and to not drive into high waters.