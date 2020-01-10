Severe Weather Brings Flooded Roads, Wind Damage To Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Keys Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to 911 calls of wind damage at 3 homes in the area.
"There were reports there was a tornado and some eyewitnesses said they actually saw it," said Fire Chief Yogi Cole.
Cole said deputies actually saw debris from homes swirling in the air.
The other two damaged homes are pretty close together, a couple miles away from this house.
“Those had heavy roof damage, and there were a few out buildings as well,” Cole said.
Cole said the path the storm took was pretty narrow.
“It appeared to come across Camp Gruber, so it went through a lot of open land, uninhabited land, and some large farmland. Lightly populated,” Cole said.
Apart from the wind damage, Cherokee County Emergency Management said they’ve mainly been dealing with flash flooding.
You can see some of that here, where water has rushed over Stone Chapel Road just south of the home damaged by the winds.
The Emergency Management Assistant Director said they have a lot of low-lying bridges in the area, so they usually see flooding when they get too much rain.