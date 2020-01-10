Oklahoma Red Cross Prepares For Winter Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma - With our severe and winter weather, the American Red Cross said it's ready to help victims.
The Red Cross in Northeast Oklahoma said whatever comes our way over the next 12 to 24 hours - they will be ready.
“We've got all of our volunteers lined up, all our supplies stocked up, all of our resources in places, all of our response vehicles teams in order, and everybody is just ready and waiting," said Johnnie Munn, senior Disaster Program manager for the Oklahoma Region of the American Red Cross.
Munn said during flooding last May, the Red Cross had three disaster responses back-to-back.
Munn said they spent the last several days getting ready for today and tomorrow's weather. He said the most important thing for people to do is be prepared.
"Have a plan. Know where you are going and who is doing what, where everybody is, and how you are going to go through with all this," said Munn.
Munn also showed News On 6 the Red Cross's Emergency Operations Center quiet now, but in just a matter of minutes could be filled up with key leaders from around the organization, along with teams ready to help carry out missions.
"We've got finance external relations logistics for our supplies, a director who overseas everything and all these key positions,” said Munn.
"We will have snacks supplies things along those lines comfort kits, blankets,” Munn said.
Munn said he wants everyone to know that the Red Cross will be available to help no matter what.
"This is what we do, and we are always there," said Munn.
If you need to reach the Red Cross for any reason, call anytime.