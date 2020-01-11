WATCH LIVE: Saturday Morning Newscast, Winter Weather Coverage
A winter weather advisory remains underway for a large portion of central and northeastern OK with winter storm warnings underway across far northern OK into southern Kansas.
The potential for a wintry mix, including some freezing drizzle and sleet before ending with snow will remain through the morning hours. Strong northwest winds from 20 to 35 mph will be likely this morning with wind chills into the teens. Daytime temps will remain in the upper 20s near the lower 30s with mostly cloudy sky until later this afternoon when some sunshine will be possible.
Travelers are urged to use caution this morning while approaching bridges and overpasses with the potential for slick and hazardous driving conditions. Numerous accidents have already been reported early this morning. Amounts from 1 to 3 inches of the wintry mix-snow will be possible near the I-44 corridor with higher amounts from 2 to 4 inches possible along the Ok-Kansas state line region where the winter storm warning is underway.
The model data, even this morning has wide and varied outputs regarding exact amounts and placements. This is very common in winter events, but not on the exact day of the system. This continues to keep today's forecast in the lower confidence category.
The main upper-level system that we’ve been tracking for the past week is now approaching the Arbuckles and should exit across eastern OK later this afternoon. Very cold air aloft will move down the entire column and allow any moisture remaining to quickly transition from light freezing drizzle & sleet to some scattered bands of snow.
We anticipate the snow showers will be moving across part of the area for the next few hours as dry air also invades the system from the southwest. This will eventually end the precipitation as the upper-level system also pulls away from the region.
The advisory will expire at 3 pm today. We anticipate wintry precipitation will end before noon in Tulsa and exit far NE OK by 3 pm.
Improving weather is likely Sunday with lows in the lower 20s and highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s with sunshine and a few clouds for northern OK with more clouds and lower temps in the mid-40s across southern Kansas. A fast wave will drop across Kansas tomorrow and could produce a few flurries to our north near Independence, but we’re keeping this out of the forecast for now.
Pleasant conditions will continue into early next week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s Monday and Tuesday before another strong front arrives Wednesday with falling temperatures into the 2nd half of the week. We may track another chance for precipitation by the end of the week, yet the data is not conclusive on the exact amount of cold air at the surface.
Thanks for reading the Saturday morning weather discussion and blog.