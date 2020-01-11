News
Couple Drives Into Creek After Dodging Storm Debris
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - An SUV went off the road and crashed into a creek full of water in Rogers County around 1 am Saturday morning.
Authorities say it happened on 96th Street North and 163rd East Avenue. A woman in the SUV says her husband was driving and swerved to miss some debris left on the road from Friday night's storm. The woman says she had to crawl out of the SUV through the sunroof and her husband was able to get out through the door. Neither were hurt.
The woman says they are going to wait until the water goes down before calling a tow truck to try and get the SUV out of the ditch.