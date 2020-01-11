News
Freezing Drizzle Causing Crashes Across Tulsa County
Saturday, January 11th 2020, 7:51 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Freezing drizzle has been falling since between 3 and 4 am Saturday morning and it has caused several wrecks across the Tulsa city limits.
Tulsa Police and emergency crews have responded to accidents in the following areas. Operation Slick Streets is in effect.
- Broken Arrow Expressway near Garnett
- 1400 S Peoria Ave
- Broken Arrow Expressway WB near S Mingo Exit.
- Broken Arrow Expressway WB near S 129th East Ave Exit
- 1133 E Skelly Dr.
- 1300 Southwest Blvd
