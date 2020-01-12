News
Tulsa Police Say Attempted Break-In Ends With Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a break-in suspect was shot after the homeowner fought back.
Investigators say the suspect knocked on the door of a home near Admiral and Sheridan early Saturday morning and said he was looking for his fiancée.
One of the people inside the home told the suspect he was at the wrong house and warned the suspect he had a gun. Police say the person inside shot after the suspect kicked in the back door.
Police have not released information on the suspect’s condition.