Jury Trial Scheduled For Broken Arrow Murder Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and putting her body into a recycling bin.
Court records show Konnor Brunner will be in court Monday at 9 a.m. in Tulsa to begin his trial.
Brunner was arrested back in November of 2018. Police say he confessed to shooting his ex-girlfriend Lauren Kidd inside his truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Police said they found blood on the passenger seat of his truck, and investigators said Brunner bought cleaning supplies to cover up the crime.
Detectives said Brunner admitted to disposing Kidd's body in a recycling bin, but they never found her body.
Police have been searching through a paper mill in McCurtain County for evidence.