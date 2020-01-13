News
Tulsa Officer In Hospital After Car Hit While Searching For Lost Cow
Monday, January 13th 2020, 4:48 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said an officer is now in the hospital after being hit while searching for a lost cow.
Police said the officer was driving near 46th Street North and Lewis around 2:30 Monday morning looking for a cow in the road.
Police said Demetria Thompson slammed into the back of the officer's car causing both of them to go about a block down the road.
The police officer was taken to the hospital had has been released.
Police said Thompson, was arrested on accusations for a DUI injury accident.
No word on their conditions.