Oklahoma Aquarium Makes $5,000 Donation To Australian Animal Rescue Group
As wildfires continue to blaze throughout the continent, The Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation has announced they will donate $5,000 to the Animal Rescue Collective based in Victoria, Australia.
Officials said they joining their Sister Aquarium in Jerusalem in fundraising to help the Animal Rescue Collective.
The Aquarium has set up a donation page so the public can help support the rescue effort.
Their goal is for the community to match their $5,000 gift.
For more information on how you can help, click here.