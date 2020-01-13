The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Returns To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The biggest show on dirt starts Monday morning in Tulsa.
Drivers from all over the world are here for the 34th annual Chili Bowl this week at the Tulsa fairgrounds.
Tickets for the Chili Bowl have been sold out since last year's Chili Bowl.
Monday, 355 drivers from all over the county, Europe, and Australia will kick off 6 straight days of racing.
The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl starts with 5 days of prelim racing at the Tulsa Expo Center.
Crews have spent the last month hauling in 750 truck loads of dirt to get the track ready.
Groups of about 65 drivers will race each night trying to qualify for the 24 driver championship race on Saturday night.
These drivers range from 16-years-old to 65-years-old. Emmett Hahn with the Chili Bowl said they have fans coming in from 5 different countries and plan to have 15,000 fans each night.
"We have our NASCAR guys here; we have some of the best sprint car guys, Donnie Shots, 10-time World of Outlaw Champion, is going to be here running again. And champions from all over the country. It is kind of like a racers reunion" said Hahn.
Drivers will start practice rounds Monday morning 9 a.m. Then the first group of 65 drivers will start racing this afternoon.