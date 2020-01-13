Friday into Saturday as the 2nd and stronger upper level system nears the state, moisture will begin returning across the state with showers and possibly storms impacting a large area of central and eastern OK beginning Thursday evening into most of Friday. Temperatures may be climbing back into the lower 60s by Friday afternoon depending upon the positioning of a warm front and this could result with increasing instabilities across eastern OK with a few strong to severe storms possible. As the upper level system moves eastward, the surface front will pass the state bringing drier and colder air back into northeastern OK with Saturday morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Sunday should be sunny yet cold with morning lows in the lower 20s in the metro and teens in the valleys. Sunday afternoon highs will remain in the lower 40s with Sunshine.