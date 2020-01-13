News
Customers May See Unexpected Charges, QT Says
If you shopped at QuikTrip late last year, you may be seeing some unexpected charges in 2020.
QuikTrip said shoppers who bought gas between November 18th and December 19th may not have been charged due to a processing error.
QuikTrip said all the payments were submitted on January 2nd, which means you may get the charges all at once.
In a statement, the company said "QuikTrip values our great customers and sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused."