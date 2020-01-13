Thousands Evacuated After Volcano Spews Ash In Philippines
Thousands of people are leaving their homes for safer ground after evacuation orders were put in place for parts of the Philippines after a volcano began spewing ash and steam over the weekend.
The volcano sits in the middle of a lake about 37 miles south of the capital city of Manila. And even though its one of the world's smallest volcanoes, yesterday's rumblings sent a cloud of ash nearly 10 miles into the sky.
Manila's airport was shut down with hundreds of flights cancelled. But there is hope that some flights might be allowed to take off on Monday.
Some towns are in the dark from power outages, and government work and schools are all suspended.
The Philippine agency that monitors volcanoes has raised the danger level to 4, which means a hazardous eruption is likely in the next days or hours.