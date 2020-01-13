News
Tulsa Man Now Charged With Murder After Shooting Victim Dies
Monday, January 13th 2020, 10:20 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is now being charged with murder after the person he shot in December died.
According to police, Germaine Cooper shot Jannai Simien in the torso near 31st and Garnett on December 23rd, 2019. Police say they found Simien lying in the street in front of the home and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police confirmed that Simien died on Sunday while in the hospital. Cooper was initially arrested and charged for shooting with intent to kill that has now been amended to first-degree murder.