Creek, Osage County Voters To Head To The Polls Tuesday
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Election Day is Tuesday, January 13 in Green Country.
Voters in Sapulpa are deciding on a $40 million bond issue. It includes six propositions that cover streets, bridges, a new recreation center and public safety. If all six propositions pass, taxes will go up a few dollars a month.
Proposition 1 asks for $10.6 million for streets and bridges including enhancements to the downtown area and work on State Highway 66, Highway 117A and Dewey Avenue. Public safety is the topic of Proposition 2 ($5.78 million) with a $2,370,000 fire station replacement, upgrades to the police department HVAC, building and gun range and new police vehicles.
Community park enhancements are included in Proposition 3. That amount includes money for McGoy Park upgrade and restroom, Liberty Park ADA playground, flood mitigation for the golf course and updates to city-owned park and recreation facilities as well as lake properties.
Proposition 4 includes $4 million for economic development including incentives for new businesses with community approval Proposition 5 is a $8.5 million recreation center bond to replace Booker T. Washington Recreation Center at 209 N. Gray.
Proposition 6 covers $8.2 million for continued expansion of the youth sports complex with six baseball fields, a soccer complex, concessions and restroom.
Lone Star School in Sapulpa is looking to pass a $4 million bond issue to build a new library that will double as a storm shelter. They also hope to build a new bus barn and renovations to the elementary school including updates to the fire sprinkler and alarm system.
Pretty Water Schools is also looking to pass a $350,000 bond issue to help pay for new computers, a new marquee sign and buses.
In Osage County, there are two Green Country Fire District propositions.