Tulsa Police Map Arrests To Show Citizens Where Crimes Are Taking Place
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department is trying something new with data.
They took every call they received in December - along with every arrest - and put them into a visual map to show people where crimes happen.
"We provide the data, but we don't interpret the data," said Jeanne Pierce, an officer with Tulsa Police.
Pierce said the maps visually show the thousands of calls TPD received over the month of December.
It's one of several interactive graphics the department just released.
"We're just trying to get the average citizen a perspective of what a day or a month for a Tulsa Police officer might look like," said Pierce.
One map shows most of the 16,500 calls the department received throughout the month, color coded by priority.
Priority one calls, like homicides, assaults and robberies, are in purple. Lower priorities, like alarm checks and parking violations, are in different colors.
"You can look at this map and say okay, there's crime happening all over the city of Tulsa. Not in just one part, not in one division, not in one beat or one side of town," said Pierce.
Police also released a map which shows arrests and citations in December; each data point gives a date and type of crime committed.
Police say their goal is to be informative and open.
"When somebody's saying to us - 'why are you not at this location all the time? Or why don't I ever see an officer in my neighborhood?' If you look at this map, and you break it down by the different priorities, it'll show you where all the priority ones are," said Officer Jeanne Pierce, TPD.
Click the links below to see the maps yourself.