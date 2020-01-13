Chelsey left Comorion and two of her other kids with her boyfriend Ganey Fairley in March of 2017. When she got home, Comorion was unresponsive. Fairley told her he fell with the baby, shook him to wake him up and instead of calling 911, waited for Chelsey to come home. A jury found Fairley guilty of child abuse and neglect in November of 2017 and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.