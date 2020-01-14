BA Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Stop Traffic Citation Quotas
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow lawmaker is introducing a new bill to stop police from having to issue a certain amount of traffic citations.
Broken Arrow Senator Nathan Dahm is introducing this bill.
He said it would allow police officers to stop focusing on their traffic ticket quotas and focus on protecting the community.
Senate Bill 1264 would prohibit any plan that requires officers to meet certain quotas when it comes to traffic citations.
It also prohibits quotas on the amount of money a judge can collect from people convicted of traffic offenses.
The bill says those who violate this provision would be removed from their jobs.
Right now, this is just a proposal. The bill still has to go up for a vote, which is expected to happen when the session resumes next month.