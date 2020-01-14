News
Blood Centers: Critical Shortage Of O-Negative Blood
The rise in flu activity is impacting the blood supply across the country.
Blood centers say January is typically a low donation month and are looking for donors with all blood types.
Right now, there's a critical shortage in O negative' blood, which is known as the universal donor.
It takes less than an hour to donate, and one pint of blood can save up to three lives.
You can find information here for the American Red Cross and The Oklahoma Blood Institute.