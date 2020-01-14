New Initiative Aims To Help Tulsans Level Up their Careers
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, you can learn more about a new initiative called Level Up Tulsa where community leaders said you can earn money for taking career training classes.
Level Up Tulsa will host its first interest meeting at Rudisill Library at 9:30 Tuesday morning.
It's a program where leaders said they'll offer several people an hourly stipend to take a series of career training courses, and they believe the program could raise participants' incomes by as much as $10,000.
The Met Cares Foundation is behind this initiative, and they said it's intended for parents on the north side of town who make at, or near, minimum wage and could benefit from a program like this but can't afford to miss work.
They said they'll use Tuesday's interest meetings to get people involved in the application process.
If you can't come to the 9:30 a.m. meeting, there's another one scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Rudisill.
