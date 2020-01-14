3 Charged With Murder In Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Murder charges have been filed against three people in Wagoner County.
Broken Arrow Police say in late 2019 they received word of an assault that led to the death of Robert Trevor Richardson. Police began an investigation and after speaking with witnesses and contacting the Wagoner County DAs office, arrest warrants were authored for Martha C. Simpson, Tommy Glen Tecumseh, and Jabaica Lee Tecumseh.
Investigators said Simpson and the two men killed Richardson on July 7 in her Broken Arrow home in the 1600 block of North 26th Place. Murder charges were filed against Simpson, Tommy Tecumseh, and Jabaica Tecumseh on Tuesday. They are also charged with desecration of a human corpse by disposing of his body in an unknown rural area, records show.
Simpson and Jabaica Tecumseh have both been arrested. Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of Tommy Tecumseh.
Richardson’s remains have not been located. The investigation is still ongoing.
Updates In Progress...