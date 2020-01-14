News
American Airlines Anticipates Boeing MAX Aircraft To Fly In June
TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines announced Tuesday that they "anticipate" their fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will resume commercial service June 4.
The airlines said that date is based on guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing.
"Once the aircraft is certified, American will run flights for American team members and invited guests," AA said in a news release.
The jets were grounded by the FAA last March in the wake of a deadly crash involving an Ethiopian Airlines flight.
The airline had previously announced the jets would be back in service in April.