TULSA, Oklahoma - Rustic Cuff is expanding. The Tulsa-based business announced Tuesday that they will have a showroom at Disney Springs in Orlando.

Disney Springs is an outdoor mall that's part of Walt Disney World Resort. The outdoor mall features restaurants, entertainment - and more than 50 brand name and Disney-themed shops.

Rustic Cuff jewelry company began in Tulsan Jill Donovan's living room in 2011 when she was inspired by a TV show to start making her own cuff bracelets.

What started as a hobby quickly expanded to very popular business with showrooms in Tulsa, Edmond, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Plano - and now Orlando.

 
