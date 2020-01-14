News
Rustic Cuff Opens Showroom At Disney Springs Mall In Orlando
Tuesday, January 14th 2020, 11:10 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rustic Cuff is expanding. The Tulsa-based business announced Tuesday that they will have a showroom at Disney Springs in Orlando.
Disney Springs is an outdoor mall that's part of Walt Disney World Resort. The outdoor mall features restaurants, entertainment - and more than 50 brand name and Disney-themed shops.
Rustic Cuff jewelry company began in Tulsan Jill Donovan's living room in 2011 when she was inspired by a TV show to start making her own cuff bracelets.
What started as a hobby quickly expanded to very popular business with showrooms in Tulsa, Edmond, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Plano - and now Orlando.