News
Man, Woman Arrested After Rogers County Pursuit Ends In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Authorities arrested a man and woman after a pursuit that ended in a neighborhood near 51st and Lynn Lane/177th East Avenue in Broken Arrow. The pursuit began when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over a pickup in Rogers County, according to officers on scene.
Police said the pursuit began when the driver refused to pull over. The man and woman in the truck stopped in a field near Centennial Middle School and ran off. They were quickly taken into custody.
Law enforcement officers told News On 6 the man and woman had outstanding warrants out of Oklahoma County. They were taken to the Rogers County Jail.
Their names have not yet been released.