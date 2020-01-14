Mounds Woman Killed In Collision On Highway 75
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 60-year-old Mounds woman is dead after a wreck Tuesday morning on Highway 75 near 231st Street South in Okmulgee County. Troopers said Jennifer Rodgers died due to massive injuries in the wreck that took place around 11 a.m. January 14.
Rodgers was eastbound on 231st Street South when troopers said she failed to stop at the stop sign, according to a collision report. OHP said a driver going southbound on the highway hit Rodgers' vehicle.
Troopers said Rodgers was thrown from her Chevy Impala and pronounced dead by an Okmulgee EMS paramedic.
The other driver, 54-year-old Jerry Orcutt of Broken Arrow, had hand injuries but wasn't taken to the hospital, the collision report states.
The fatal crash is under investigation. Troopers said the cause of the collision was failure to stop at a stop sign.