Farmhouse Cheddar Soup
TULSA, Oklahoma - Richard Applegate, executive chef at Montereau in Tulsa, shows us how to make a filling and tasty cheese soup. Just what you need this time of year!
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
¼ c. chopped garlic
1 c. diced yellow onions
½ c. diced celery
½ c. diced carrots
1 bottle of dark beer
1qt low sodium chicken stock
½ g heavy whipping cream
1lb shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Heat the butter over med/high heat.
2. Sauté garlic for about a minute then add the onions, carrots and celery and cook while stirring for 5 minutes.
3. Pour in the beer and chicken stock & bring to a boil, then add the cream.
4. Bring to a hard simmer and reduce the heat to keep from boiling. Simmer to reduce until desired thickness or thicken with a blonde roux.
5. Add the cheese and stir to make sure that it is all incorporated.