1. Heat the butter over med/high heat.

2. Sauté garlic for about a minute then add the onions, carrots and celery and cook while stirring for 5 minutes.

3. Pour in the beer and chicken stock & bring to a boil, then add the cream.

4. Bring to a hard simmer and reduce the heat to keep from boiling. Simmer to reduce until desired thickness or thicken with a blonde roux.

5. Add the cheese and stir to make sure that it is all incorporated.