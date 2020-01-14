Opening Statements Begin In Trial Of Broken Arrow Man Accused Of Killing His Ex-Girlfriend
TULSA, Oklahoma - Opening statements started on Tuesday in the the trial of a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a recycling bin.
Detectives say Konner Brunner admitted to shooting his ex-girlfriend Lauren Kidd.
Police have still not found her body, but they did find evidence at a paper mill in McCurtain County.
Brunner pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys argue the gun accidentally discharged.
The jury in this case consists of 6 men and 8 women. On Tuesday, the prosecution started to call witnesses including one of Brunner’s ex-girlfriends.
She testified she saw blood in Brunner’s car, but he told her that he had shot a man named Kyle.
Also testifying was one of Brunner’s friends who also saw the blood. He said Brunner told him told the blood was from a random drug dealer.
Both of the witnesses became suspicious and eventually told Lauren's family.
We spoke with Lauren's mom who told us she is thankful the jury trial is getting underway.
The trial will continue on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.