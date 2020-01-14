News
Oklahoma Legislators Comment On Impeachment Effort, Iran
WASHINGTON, D.C - A Senate impeachment trial could begin as early as next week, nearly a month after the House approved the impeachment articles.
We now know the House will vote to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate Wednesday. It should be a formality, in terms of the vote. The bigger question is who the Speaker will choose to manage the articles in the Senate.
For some Democrats in the House, this could be a big moment, and a chance to earn points with constituents at home. From Democrats from red states like Oklahoma, voting for the articles brought as much attention as they want.