Tulsa Police: Mother Shoots Son In City's 4th Homicide Of 2020
TULSA, Oklahoma - Detectives investigated Tulsa's fourth homicide of the year on Tuesday.
"It's tragic for everybody all the way around," said Lieutenant Brandon Watkins.
He said police were called out to a home near 56th Street North and Peoria around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. He said when police got to the home, they found 24-year-old Jamel Barnett dead.
"They were just in an argument and she was actually in the process of calling 911," said Watkins.
He said Barnett unexpectedly showed up at his mother's house, causing an argument that Watkins said turned physical.
"Her son lunged at her and she fired the gun," said Watkins.
He said Barnett was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Barnett's mother was taken to the detective division for questioning.
"We talked to her and decided to release her pending further investigation," said Watkins.
Watkins said evidence at the scene led them to the decision not to file charges.
"Based on what she said and based on what we saw, we felt for the short time this is the right call, but we're going to be talking to the district attorney about this one," said Watkins.