News
Tulsa County Judge Gives Man 105 Years In Prison For Shooting At Officers
A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to more than 100 years in prison for shooting at officers during a 2018 traffic stop.
Officers stopped John Chatman at a gas station because his license plate didn't match the van he was driving.
According to police, Chatman refused to get out and when officers started to use a taser, he pulled a gun, shooting Sgt. Mike Parsons in the leg.
A jury convicted Chatman last month and the judge upheld the jury's recommended sentences of 105 years.
Chatman has already been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for charges stemming from the same incident.