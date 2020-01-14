Chili Bowl Nationals Competitor On Mission To Inspire Others
A Green Country race car driver is on a mission to inspire others at this year's Chili Bowl Nationals.
His life changed forever after he lost his foot in a lawn mower accident as a child. The Sand Springs racer said he's defied every odd to get to his second Chili Bowl, but said his supporters never stopped believing in him.
There are more than 350 drivers racing to the finish line at this year's Chili Bowl.
They come from all over the country, and even world.
18-year-old Sand Springs native Brendon Wiseley--is home.
"It's a big deal to be in this building with these people," Wiseley said.
Brendon said he's been racing since he was five.
A freak accident when he was seven threw him for a curve.
"I was in a lawn mower accident and lost my foot," Brendon said.
That's where Shriner's Hospital stepped in. They've made him all his prosthetics every year since - all for no cost.
Now, he's racing to give support back to them.
"My parents taught me at a young age, when something hits you hard, there's only one way to go and that's back up," Brendon said.
Mom Allisha Wiseley said she's inspired every day by what Brendon's overcome.
"Brendon can take the worst situation and make it the best," Allisha said.
In this "Super Bowl" of midget racing, Brendon said nothing's going to slow him down.
"You have to keep going with your dreams," said Brendon.
The Chili Bowl will continue until Saturday.