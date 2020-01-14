Enid Man Arrested After Taking Stolen Forklift On Joyride On Streets
An Enid man was arrested, accused of stealing a forklift from a hotel construction site and taking it on a joyride down the streets of Enid.
Garrett Michael Anderson, 23, was arrested on complaints of grand larceny, public intoxication (drugs), malicious injury to property and an outstanding warrant.
Around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Court Pierce called 911 after witnessing a forklift break through the construction site gates.
“He just ran a red light and through a beer can on the road,” Pierce told 911 dispatchers.
Pierce watched the estimated 15,000-pound vehicle hop curbs and destroy fences before police arrived.
Of all people, Pierce himself is a certified forklift driver.
“He had a lot of bricks in a basket or in a box in the front and bricks started flying out all over the roadway,” said Pierce. “That was when I knew there was a problem.”
Throughout the madness, Pierce watched the driver make a couple of stops.
Enid police said the suspect waved at officers during the joyride.
“There was a woman taking a break it looked like, he (the suspect) stopped and asked her for a cigarette,” said Piece. “Obviously I didn’t hear him ask but I saw her hand him a cigarette as I was yelling at her to get away from him.”
It all came to an end outside Suther Heckman's house.
The vehicle lost a hose, stopping the flow of diesel to the engine. The suspect gave up and officers swarmed him, that was when reality set in.
“There is an elementary school not even a half a block from my house,” said Heckman. “If he would have got up there and any kids were outside or anything, he could have run over anybody.”
Police believe Anderson also broke into the hotel construction site, breaking windows and tile then stealing the forklift.
No one was hurt and no damage was done to any buildings nearby.