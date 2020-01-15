The move is a departure from precedent. The NSA has in the past accumulated cyber tools it could use to spy on adversaries. It previously weaponized a different Microsoft vulnerability to create a tool known as EternalBlue, which has since been used by suspected Russian and Chinese hackers.

Part of the NSA's efforts to improve its partnerships with the government, the private sector and the public, Neuberger said, would involve "turning a leaf" and sharing, rather than storing, information about vulnerabilities.

General Paul Nakasone, who heads both the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command, has charged the cybersecurity directorate with more quickly disseminating unclassified products that are designed to help other government agencies, the military, and private companies protect themselves from cyber threats.

Assistant Director for Cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Bryan Ware, who also spoke on the call, said that agency will be "stressing the urgency" of this patch to national, international, state, local and tribal partners and directing federal agencies to implement it within 10 days.