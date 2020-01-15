News
Tulsa Police: 2 Arrested After Family Dollar Burglary
Wednesday, January 15th 2020, 4:51 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police investigated a burglary at a Family Dollar near Harvard and Admiral Wednesday morning.
Officers said someone threw a piece of concrete at the doors.
Police said the suspects stole some tobacco products.
Police said the suspects could be connected with other burglaries at a liquor store and a marijuana dispensary.
OHP said they stopped a vehicle they believed was used in one of the burglaries and found possible stolen items.
Police said they took 2 suspects into custody and are searching for a third suspect.