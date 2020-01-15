TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police investigated a burglary at a Family Dollar near Harvard and Admiral Wednesday morning. 

Officers said someone threw a piece of concrete at the doors. 

Police said the suspects stole some tobacco products. 

Police said the suspects could be connected with other burglaries at a liquor store and a marijuana dispensary. 

OHP said they stopped a vehicle they believed was used in one of the burglaries and found possible stolen items. 

Police said they took 2 suspects into custody and are searching for a third suspect. 

 

 

 

 

 

 