Tulsa Police: 2 Arrested After Multiple Business Burglaries
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested two people they said are responsible for a number of overnight burglaries, including one at a Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard.
Police said they used a chunk of concrete in this burglary to shatter the glass at a Family Dollar.
They left with a variety of items from cigarettes, to speakers, to diapers.
Officers said the same three suspects broke into Pretty Buds dispensary near Pine and Harvard.
The owner of the dispensary sent News On 6 surveillance video, but she said nothing was stolen from the store.
Police said they believe the same three people were also involved in a liquor store burglary near Gilcrease Museum Road and Edison.
OHP stopped a vehicle near Admiral and Sheridan and found the stolen items.
A perimeter was set up and a K-9 was brought out to look for the thieves.
Police said two of them are now in custody, and they're looking for the third suspect.