Rogers Co. Deputies Hold 'Coffee With A Deputy'
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Rogers County Deputies will spend the morning at Starbucks drinking coffee with people in Claremore.
Deputies said they decided to do this after a Glenpool Starbucks employee admitted to writing the word "pig" on a officer's coffee cup.
In November, a Keifer Police Officer ordered several drinks at the Glenpool Starbucks for his coworkers.
The officer later posted on Facebook that the Starbucks' employee and written the word "pig" on all of the cups.
The employee later apologized saying it was just a joke, but Starbucks released a statement saying the employee was no longer with company.
Coy Jenkins with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said Starbucks in Claremore wanted to show support for local law enforcement.
They will have their K9s and horses to support crime prevention initiatives.
Deputies will be at Starbucks in Claremore from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.