The soupy clouds yesterday kept some of us in the 50s, but in the spots of clearing sky and sunshine, lower to mid-60s were common. Even in January, you can get warm weather. But that’s about to end. A series of cold fronts will move across the region bringing near and below normal temperatures back to the state, including the likelihood of increasing rain chances for the next 48 to 60s for some locations. Most of the today will be rain free with the exception of a few locations across extreme eastern and southeastern OK where enough moisture and instability exist for a few showers or rumbles of thunder as today's cold front passes into that region. This front will cross the Tulsa metro sometime this morning, probably around midday, but the colder air may lag slightly behind the front with temperatures reaching upper 50s or lower 60s across northern OK before dropping into the upper 40s by late afternoon. Locations across southeastern OK will easily reach the mid-60s this morning with some lower 70s possible along the Red River counties before turning colder later tonight and overnight. The gusty north winds will develop postfrontal this evening and keep the boundary located to our south, mostly along the Red River or north Texas.