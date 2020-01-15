City Of Tulsa Using 'Valve Program' To Identify Bad Water Pipes
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Tulsa has its fair share of water main breaks but a year-old program will hopefully help workers identify potential breaks before they happen.
The data collected from the "Valve Program" tells the city's Water Distribution Division what water valves are in good or bad condition. The program started last year and now the city is in the process of collecting data on all of the city's 2,400 miles of waterlines.
In addition to telling the city the condition of the pipes, the program can also tell them how old they are. This kind information is recorded and put in a database that the Water Distribution team uses to prioritize replacements and repairs.
The hope is that this will cut down on the number of water main breaks in the city and also provide the best possible water.