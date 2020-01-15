House Set To Vote On Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate For Trial
The House will vote Wednesday to name impeachment managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Trump's trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday.
Pelosi will announce the managers at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and a vote on the resolution to name them and send the articles to the upper chamber is set for later in the day. Once the resolution is approved, the managers will deliver the articles to the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the impeachment trial to get underway next Tuesday, January 21.
In a statement Tuesday, Pelosi said Senate Republicans would be engaging in a "cover-up" if members vote to dismiss the articles without hearing from witnesses.
"The American people will fully understand the Senate's move to begin the trial without witnesses and documents as a pure political cover-up," Pelosi said. "Leader McConnell and the President are afraid of more facts coming to light."
At a press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi unveiled her selections for impeachment managers. Here are their names:
- Adam Schiff of California
- Jerry Nadler of New York
- Zoe Lofgren of California
- Hakeem Jeffries of New York
- Val Demings of Florida
- Jason Crow of Colorado
- Sylvia Garcia of Texas
