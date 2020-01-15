News
1st Oklahoma Tornado Of 2020: Cherokee County Twister Rated At EF-1
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma had an early start to severe weather this year with the first tornado of 2020 coming on Friday, January 10. A squall line moving through the state produced a winter tornado in Cherokee County.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Tulsa rated Friday's Cherokee County tornado as an EF-1 with max winds of 90-100 m.p.h. It damaged several homes as it moved from near Keys up to Park Hill.
The National Weather Service said during the storm that the confirmed tornado was located 6 miles northwest of Cherokee Landing State Park near Tahlequah around 2:50 p.m.
This was Oklahoma's first January tornado since January 2013.
