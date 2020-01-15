News
Tulsa Man Creates Animals From Grapevine
TULSA, Oklahoma - For more than 20 years, Randi Vining has bent and twisted vines he drags out of the woods into creative seasonal pieces for homes and businesses.
"If you can imagine it, I can do it," he said.
Vining starts by welding a lightweight steel frame. Then he heads to the woods searching for the vines he needs.
"There is only one kind of vine I use, but I have no idea what it’s called," he said.
He just knows it when he sees it.
He’s made deer, bears, big elk and other items for customers in Oklahoma, and he’s shipped his creations all over the country.
He has a website with lots of pictures you can find that here: Reindeer By Randi.