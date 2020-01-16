News
Man Arrested, Stolen SUV Recovered, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa Police said their K9 officers helped them arrest a man after he was pulled over driving a stolen vehicle near 55th Street and Lewis.
Police said they stopped Tyosha Pratt driving a stolen SUV, and then he ran off.
Officers said he had a felony warrant for auto theft.
Police said Pratt left his ID in the stolen car, so they ran his name and found out about a warrant for another stolen vehicle.
Officers said they then brought out their K9's and found Pratt hiding in the bed of a truck at an apartment complex.
The SUV was also returned to the owner, who said it was stolen in front of her house on Friday.
Pratt was arrested and taken by EMSA to be checked out.