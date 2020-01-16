Its back to winter. And back to rain. A storm system will move near the region later this afternoon and tonight with widespread rain likely across the northern third of the state before also encompassing most of eastern OK Friday afternoon and evening. The temperature profile, while winterlike, should not support any wintry weather issues for the majority of our area. A small window may exist for some light freezing rain or sleet later tonight across extreme western Osage and Pawnee counties into southcentral Kansas, but this chance remains very low. Higher likelihoods for some sleet or icing will remain across west central to northwestern OK today and spreading into central and eastern Kansas Friday. This system will be exiting Oklahoma Friday evening with dry and cold conditions remaining into the weekend.