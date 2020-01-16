News
City Of Owasso To Hold Meeting Concerning Road Project
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Drivers in Owasso are invited to attend a public meeting to hear more about a huge road project that could cause some big traffic issues.
The project focuses on road improvements along 76th Street North from Highway 169 to 129th East Avenue.
The City's Public Works Department will be talking about those improvements Thursday night.
With a project like this there's bound to be questions, so city staff and representatives from Crossland Heavy Contractors will be there to talk about the project and answer questions.
Thursday's meeting is at Owasso City Hall at 6:30 p.m.